My Hero Academia Sets Up Shoto to Accomplish Something His Dad Never Could

My Hero Academia has put the Todoroki family through the wringer, and Shoto feels every inch of that abuse. The character is up there with Izuku as one of Kohei Horikoshi's most popular creations, so the manga has spent a lot of time exploring his past. Endeavor may be trying to atone, but his abusive ways have come back to bite him courtesy of Dabi. And as the manga's final act carries on, the series has tasked Shoto with doing something his old man could never ever do.

The whole setup was shared in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia. At the end of chapter 349, Shoto goes head to head with Dabi after discovering the villain was born Touya Todoroki. And when mocked for fighting his older brother, Shoto simply had the following to share:

"You've got it all wrong. I'm not here on anyone's orders. I'm standing here because I made the decision to stop you," he shared. "If I ignored you and kept trying to be a hero anyway, that might just be true [being dad's pawn]."

If we know anything about the Todoroki family, well – it is that Endeavor really sent the clan spiraling. His one-track mind led the man to abuse his family, commit his wife, and terrify his children. It got to the point Touya faked his own death and became a villain just to spite his father. Whether he ever admits it or not, Dabi is just as stubborn as his father, and their fiery passions sit on two sides of the same coin.

Shoto, however, doesn't take after his father or older brother. The boy is similar to his mom, and that is where his kind heart comes from. His mom's caring nature that inspired Shoto to become a hero who saves people much like All Might did, and that is what the boy wants to do for Dabi.

There is no redeeming or forgiving what Dabi did as a villain, but Shoto can save the man from his own suffering. Izuku showed Shoto what it was like to bury his hatred for Endeavor, and it helped him because a hero in spite of the man. After all, Endeavor has never aimed to be a hero who saves others. For him, his natural inclination is to come out on top; Saving the people he fought was never in the cards.

However, Shoto has learned from Izuku, and he can now offer that salvation to Dabi. It won't stop the young hero from defeating his older brother. It may not even keep Dabi from killing himself as he fights fruitlessly against the demons dragging him down. Shoto is the only one who can relate to Dabi and his rage surrounding Endeavor. And most importantly, he has been taught how to win and save just like All Might preaches. So while Endeavor works on All For One, Shoto is the only one capable of reaching Dabi in this final hour.

What do you think about Shoto's new mission? Do you think he can help Dabi let go of his rage...?