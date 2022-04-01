My Hero Academia Unveils Hilarious Baseball Themed April Fool’s Prank

My Hero Academia has seen the students of Class 1-A have little time in actually being able to enjoy their childhoods, with the forces of All For One and his fellow villains attempting to bring down hero society at every turn. Now, however, in order to celebrate April Fool’s Day, the series created by Kohei Horikoshi has imagined what the youngsters of UA Academy might look like had they decided to put crime fighting behind them and form a baseball team instead.

Unfortunately for Deku and his friends, they haven’t had much time to work on their sporting skills, with the world of hero society struggling with a number of villainous attacks over the course of the series. Rather than being able to train on the baseball field, the students of Class 1-A are training their Quirks, learning to better master their powers in order to hold together civilization as they know it. While the final arc is currently taking place in the pages of its manga, perhaps we’ll be able to get one scene of the classmates getting some much-deserved rest and relaxation following the fight against All For One and his villainous forces.

My Hero Academia shared the hilarious new poster to celebrate April Fool’s Day, imagining a new anime series that sees the likes of Red Riot, Fat Gum, Mt. Lady, Gang Orca, and “Ball Might” forming a new baseball team that would certainly put their respective superpowers to good use in a sporting environment:

Things are only going to go from bad to worse for the heroes of Class 1-A when the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia returns for its sixth season this fall. Adapting the story of the War Arc, the young heroes of UA Academy will be teaming up with the professional crime fighters of Japan to take on the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front, the villainous enclave that was a result of the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army joining forces.

Would you love to see a spin-off anime series that sees Class 1-A picking up their gloves to form a new baseball team?