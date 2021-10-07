My Hero Academia Hits Up Fans to Tease Its Big NYCC Panel





My Hero Academia is set to hit this year’s New York Comic-Con, which is currently underway and plans on diving into the world of anime, comics, and the entertainment industry as a whole, with the Shonen franchise giving fans a better look at its presence in the legendary comic convention. With the series already giving fans a look at some of the exclusive merchandise that it is has brought to the East Coast convention, the upcoming panel is set to explore new details about the third movie, My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission, which is set to land later this month.

World Heroes Mission presents an interesting new threat to both the young heroes of UA Academy and the professional heroes of hero society in the cult known as Humarize. With this collection of antagonists seemingly looking to eliminate Quirks from the world, seeing superpowers as a bane to the trajectory of humanity, Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki take center stage in this brand new film. While the panel at New York Comic-Con seems to be primarily focusing on the next feature-length film, perhaps the anime adaptation will also reveal new details about the sixth season which will adapt the War Arc.

My Hero Academia’s Official Twitter Account shared a new look at the banner hanging above the New York Comic-Con event, showing off the new aesthetic of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto that they will be employing in the fight against Humarize in the next movie of the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi:

The My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission panel at #NYCC is tomorrow, October 7, at 3pm ET in the Empire Theater.



See you there! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UAzH34eIuu — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) October 7, 2021

Horikoshi himself might not have as big a role in the latest film as he does in creating the regularly released manga, but he has gone on record stating that there could be as many as ten films that are released in the future of My Hero Academia. With each film taking place within the continuity of the main series, it will be interesting to see what effects the World Heroes Mission has on the world of hero society and if said changes come into play in the next season of the television series.

Are you hyped for this panel at New York Comic-Con? What did you think of the fifth season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.