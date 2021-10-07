My Hero Academia Reveals Close Look at Tsuyu’s New York Comic Con Funko

This year’s New York Comic-Con has begun, with the annual comic convention once again offering attendees plenty of exclusives not just when it comes to the juggernauts of Marvel and DC, but also within the medium of anime. The Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia is set to have a presence during this latest convention, with a social media account giving the fans the opportunity to get a better look at a Funko Pop for one of UA Academy’s most popular young heroes in Tsuyu, aka the high leaping crime-fighter who goes by Froppy.

Froppy herself was a key component of Class 1-A’s victory against their rivals in Class 1-B during the latest season’s Joint Training Exercise Arc, with her team scoring a victory during the first round of the UA Academy “Civil War”. With Tsuyu having continued to master her Quirk which gives her the strength, speed, and stamina of a frog, the fifth season of My Hero Academia also gave Froppy an episode of her own that created an anime-only adventure for the high leaping crime fighter to deal with. With New York Comic-Con offering a new exclusive Funko Pop for the fan-favorite character, fans can expect some big moments for both her and her fellow classmates during the upcoming sixth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Serlent Pops shared the see-through Funko Pop that gives fans a new take on Froppy, who has risen up the ranks as one of the most popular heroines in the franchise of My Hero Academia and continues to garner plenty of merchandise not just in the world of Funko, but far beyond:

https://twitter.com/Serlentpops/status/1445827236188196874?s=20

While plenty of merch for My Hero Academia will be hitting NYCC, the convention is also planning a special panel to give North American fans a sneak peek at the third movie of the franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. The popular film, which has already hit theaters in Japan, is set to land in the West on October 29th, giving anime fans the opportunity to watch the original Japanese version with subtitles or the new English Dub for the movie.

Are you hoping to add this Froppy Funko Pop to your collection?