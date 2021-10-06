My Hero Academia Announces Special Villain’s Event

My Hero Academia is keeping quiet for now in the wake of its season five finale. If you did not know, the show wrapped its latest season this month, and the whole thing ended with a focus on villains. Shigaraki and his crew closed the season on a high note, and now, it seems a special villain’s event has been planned for fans.

The report comes from Twitter courtesy of fan pages like Atsushi101X. It was there fans were told a fan event is being held in Japan this fall, and it will bring the My Hero Academiatop villains together. And yes, that includes All For One as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the report is right, November 21st will bring the actors behind My Hero Academia to the stage. To be specific, the actors for the League of Villains will be present, and they’ll take the stage for Aki Otsuka. The actor is the one who voices All For One, so fans can expect a wild event for their favorite villains.

At this point, there is no word on what this event will announce if anything. Anime projects live for live events, and the pandemic put a stop to these gatherings. As vaccination efforts move forward in Japan and globally, special events are starting to return slowly but surely. So of course, it is time for the villains to celebrate.

For those not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can binge the show seasons one through five on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Other sites like Hulu have the show on hand, and when it comes to the manga, Viz Media oversees the English translation. You can read up on the series using the site’s digital vault or by finding print copies in local stores.

What do you think about All For One’s special invite? Are you keeping up with the anime still or following the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.