‘My Hero Academia’ Makes Major Change To Ochaco, Izuku

My Hero Academia is nearing a 60-episode milestone, and the anime is ramping up to celebrate the big moment. Not only is the Provisional Hero License exam moving into its final phase, but its characters are going through some changes as well. And, this weekend, it was Ochaco and Izuku who were hit by a big shift.

This weekend, My Hero Academia sent its latest episode live, and it kept up with Class 1-A as they got back to their exam. However, Ochaco got a fair bit of screen time as the girl wrestled with her growing feelings towards Izuku. The heroine couldn’t help but feel jealous over Izuku’s encounter with Camie, but Ochaco decided her crush wasn’t worth sacrificing her dream of becoming a strong Pro Hero.

While testing, fans watched as Ochaco stood behind Izuku as the boy underwent a rescue operation. As her friends worked around her, Ochaco questioned the heavy feelings weighing upon her before deciding she needed to lock them away.

everyone who says ochako is nothing more than a love interest owes me a hundred pesos. pay up, fools. pic.twitter.com/dhZqbbwb6L — ian hates school (@AKAASHOOK) August 18, 2018

“What am I doing? I’ll put this feeling away. Because I thought Deku looked cool giving his all to reach his goal, with no room for anything else. I’ll put this feeling away because I think I have to work hard like that too,” Ochaco said as she turned her back on Izuku to finish her job.

For fans, this bold choice might have been surprising, but audiences have nothing but praise for Ochaco’s levelheaded decision. Even shonen manga tends to make its romances over-the-top, and they prompt critiques from fans who watch their favorite female leads get reduced to love interests. Now, My Hero Academia is turning Ochaco away from such a fate, and fans are loving the fact she chose herself before choosing Izuku.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

