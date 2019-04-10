‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Channels Uraraka With Slick Customized Nike Sneakers

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga and anime franchises today, and fans all over have found all sorts of ways to celebrate their love of the series. This has ranged everywhere from great fan art, to fan fiction, cosplay, and now one fan has started to channel each of the series’ fan-favorite characters into Nike sneaker customization.

Thanks to Nike’s website, fans can purchase various sneakers with their own customizations. Now one fan has made it so fans could snag up their own pair of sneakers inspired by Ochaco Uraraka. You can get a look at them below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user captaindurango, who also previously shared a Nike customization inspired by My Hero Academia‘s Izuku Midoriya, shared their take on Nike’s Air Max 1 sneakers with colorization drawing inspiration from Ochaco Uraraka’s black and pink hero costume. There’s an additional bit of flair thrown in, however, as the bottom of the slick kicks features a swell space design. This goes hand and hand with Uraraka’s astro theme as her “Uraravity” hero moniker combines her name with her gravity bending power.

If you want to nab a pair of this customization in particular, captaindurango shared the template for the Uraraka inspired design at the link here. They will cost interested fans a pretty penny, however. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!