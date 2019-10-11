My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Ochaco Figure with Adorable Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s having a huge year, and the franchise is currently in the midst of an even huger period of growth as the anime returns for a fourth season and second big feature length film. This means that the franchise is also coming out with huge new waves of merchandise, and the current figure collections for the series will only get bigger as more characters from the series get the special honor of becoming a full collectible. Joining the previous releases for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, comes Ochaco Uraraka to Kotobukiya’s ARTFX J line.

With the arrival of this new figure, series creator Kohei Horikoshi celebrated the release with an adorable new sketch of Uraraka and the following statement about it on Twitter, “The ARTFX Ochako figurine is also currently on sale! She looks so sweet and cute! Yay!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kotobukiya describes the new Ochaco Uraraka ARTFX J Figure as such, “The latest character from the hit anime My Hero Academia to join Kotobukiya’s ARTFX J line is Ochaco Uraraka The ARTFX J line strives to bring characters from popular anime old and new to their fans throughout the world. This series of 1/8 scale statues brings to life the aspiring heroes of My Hero Academia at their best, in the moments when they face off against a ‘villain.’

Ochaco’s sculpting and posing show off her “Zero Gravity” Quirk, with playful, buoyant detail. The statue also includes interchangeable parts to display her with and without her helmet. Display Ochaco alongside her classmates, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to recreate the world of My Hero Academia!”

This new figure comes just in time as the much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th. The series will be streaming on Crunchyroll with an English subbed release, and Funimation will be launching a same-day SimulDub for the series so every fan of the series will be able to join in on the fun as soon as possible!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.