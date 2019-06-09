My Hero Academia Shares First Look at Uraraka Nendoroid

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has only grown in popularity in the last few years, and fans have begun to see the series branch out into all sorts of new merchandise as the series prepares to release a fourth anime season and second big movie. After the successful releases of a few Nendoroid collectibles featuring Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, a few more of the series fan-favorite characters will be getting an adorable figure as well.

One of the recently announced additions to the Nendoroid line for the series is Ochaco Uraraka, and fans recently got their first look at the figure during Wonder Fest 2019 in Shanghai, China. Check it out below!

The Boku No Hero Academia Ochako Nendoroid is currently being on display at Wonder Fest 2019 Shanghai!!! She looks amazing!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sAvQzen0kx — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 8, 2019

As spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, the Ochaco Uraraka Nendoroid seems to be an adorable recreation of the character. My Hero Academia seems to be a perfect series for Nendoroid’s particular chibi makeover for collectibles, and Uraraka is no different. Though not many release date or pricing details are available at the time of this writing, the Uraraka Nendoroid has confirmed to be scheduled for a release sometime in 2020.

When Uraraka was announced, it was teased that this will be joining “Heroes/Heroines” line-ups. The current releases only include male characters so far, so hopefully Uraraka is the first in a new wave of female fan-favorites such as Tsuyu Asui, Momo Yaoyorozu, and Kyoka Jiro. Not only that, Uraraka was announced alongside Shigaraki, which will mark the first villain Nendoroid in the line. This opens the door for other popular villains like Himiko Toga, Dabi, and Twice too.

The more these characters get Nendoroid collectibles from this series, the longer the wish list grows! My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.