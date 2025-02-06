My Hero Academia Reveals Official Marvel Captain America: Brave New World Crossover

On Valentine’s Day, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is planning to return to theaters with the fourth entry of the Captain America series, Captain America: Brave New World. With Steve Rogers retiring following the events of Avengers: Endgame, it’s up to Sam Wilson to take up the shield and fight against a gamma-powered threat to the United States of America. In a surprising twist, My Hero Academia is teaming up with the MCU by bringing the perfect anime hero for the job into the cinematic universe. At the end of the day, fans can now speculate who would win in a fight between the former Falcon and the number two ranked hero Hawks.

Hawks, aka Keigo Takami, is one of the youngest heroes ever to be ranked number two on the top-ranking crime fighters’ list for Hero Society. While clearly having the ability to soar the skies thanks to his wings, Takami has an ability that puts him one run above Sam Wilson in the super powers department. Hawks’ Quirk allows him to manipulate all the feathers that make up his wings, using them for both an offensive and defensive advantage on the battlefield. While this new crossover doesn’t pit Hawks against the new Captain America, the two are soaring the skies together for the first time ever.

Disney & Studio BONES

Captain Hawks: Brave New Hero Society

While this new crossover doesn’t feature Sam Wilson jumping into the shonen world, it does see Hawks and Captain America flying into battle. Alongside promoting the next Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, the crossover is also hyping up the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia’s anime. Even though Hawks has lost his Quirk thanks to All For One wrapping his hands around Keigo Takami, expect the number two hero to play a big role in the final season arriving later this year.

disney & Studio bones

The Marvel/My Hero Academia Crossover

Of course, this meeting between Sam Wilson and Keigo Takami isn’t the first time that Hero Society has found its way into the Marvel Universe. Thanks to Deadpool: Samurai, the first manga starring Marvel’s Merc With A Mouth, the former symbol of peace All Might teamed up with Wade Wilson to take on a familiar foe. Thanos The Mad Titan was a big enough threat for Wade to call on the help of All MIght and hopefully, it won’t be the last time that we see these two universes collide in a manga setting.

This spring, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will arrive on the small screen and the spin-off also has a unique Marvel crossover of its own. In the original manga, new heroes were introduced who were clearly tributes to two of Marvel’s biggest mutants, Cyclops and Wolverine. While it has yet to be established whether these “homages” will appear in the anime series, there’s a strong possibility that this hilarious crossover will be animated.

