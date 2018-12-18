‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Surprising One For All Twist

The current My Hero Academia arc in the manga has been a bit of a breather as Class 1-A and Class 1-B have a competitive training exercise, but there’s been a looming sense of dread ever since Midoriya had a strange One For All dream.

But in the latest chapter of the series, Midoriya and everyone else are taken by surprise when using One For All results in a shocking side-effect.

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 210 below!

My Hero Academia 210

In Chapter 210 of the manga, it’s Midoriya’s turn for the training exercise. Teaming up with Uraraka, Ashido, and Mineta, his plan was to divert the other team’s attention to him just like Bakugo did in the previous bout. But when Midoriya prepares to use a Smash attack toward the end of the chapter, a viscous black lightning appears and emerges from his arm. There’s currently no clue yet as to how this could have happened, but the theory is that it’s connected to All For One as well.

At the beginning of the chapter, Gran Torino calls All Might with information about Midoriya’s dream. Gran Torino mentioned that his master Nana Shimura once experienced a dream much like Midoriya’s. He mentions that when they were out on patrol, shortly after she first inherited One For All, Shimura also had a dream where she saw a man shrouded in black smoke and he told her that “It wasn’t time yet.”

At the same time, Midoriya’s arm begins exploding with this lightning, and this correspondence of events seems to indicate that something strange is happening with One For All. When Midoriya first had a dream with One For All, he was cloaked in smoke and saw how All For One interacted with his brother, the original user of One For All.

He unfortunately was unable to get the full message of the dream, as the originator mentioned that Midoriya’s only controlling about 20 percent of his power, and it seems it’s all coming to a head here. This very well could be the “singularity” mentioned before, but it’s clear that things are about to get more intense from here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.