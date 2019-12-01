My Hero Academia Creator Honors New Episode with Ominous Overhaul Sketch

Season 4 of My Hero Academia is gearing up for the action-packed half of the Shie Hassaikai arc, so the majority of the focus for this newest season has been establishing the new villain Overhaul as a credible threat. The first few episodes of the season have painted Overhaul as a much different kind of villain than fans have seen in previous seasons, and it’s clear that the more we learn about his operation the more mysterious seem to crop up. Despite his more humble frame, he carves a fearsome visage.

There’s no better way to show this than through the work of series creator Kohei Horikoshi, and he recently took to Twitter to commemorate the release of Episode 70 of the anime with a brand new sketch showing off a new side of Overhaul’s intensity.

Ever since he made his debut in the fourth season with a bloody battle against Shigaraki and the League of Villains, Overhaul has been a huge point of interest as the Shie Hassaikai arc unfolds. Not only has the season revealed that he’s got a huge organization at his disposal, his quirk seems powerful as well. But that’s not the most terrifying thing about his character thus far, however, as it seems like he’s using the young Eri for nefarious purposes.

When the pro heroes gathered together to discuss what to do next, they figured out that the quirk destroying weapons Overhaul was distributing had traces of flesh and blood in them. Seemingly implying that Eri has a quirk that can destroy other quirks, the more hair-raising implication is that Eri has been torturing Eri and slowly taking her apart to create these weapons. All of these elements combined have made Overhaul a fearsome presence as it is, and this is before he gets into the action himself.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.