‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces Some Problematic Quirk Bigotry

My Hero Academia is ready to embark on a new arc, and fans are ready to see where it will take Izuku and the gang. However, in the last week, the series decided to focus more on its villains. And if you thought the League of Villains was bad, it is time for you to think again.

This week, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it caught up with the League. The group went out looking to score funds as they’ve been struggling ever since All For One was captured. They decided to target a rival group, and it turns out the newbies thrive off bigotry.

Fans were introduced to the Creature Rejection Clan which is known as CRC for short. The group is described as being old and their values are even more decrepit.

“They’re modern-day fossils. As you might’ve guessed from the name, they love committing hate crimes against people with heteromorphic quirks. A real bunch of scum, if I do say so myself,” Spinner narrates.

Of course, the skull-wearing members are quick to prove the villain’s point. “They have a lizard with them,” one member says. “How disgusting.”

The group isn’t pleased with the League trying to steal their stuff, and they cannot stand being threatened by someone with physical quirks. The group is quickly taken out by the League as Shigaraki’s comrades take out everyone at this particular meeting, but the introduction sheds light on the franchise’s sociopolitical position.

Much like X-Men, My Hero Academia has crafted a narrative that asserts some quirks aren’t made equally. The manga has pockets of people who view having a physical quirk as sinful, and they are more prejudice to them than those without any quirks at all. This brief moment proves the world built by creator Kohei Horikoshi is more complex than fans thought, and they are eager to learn more about it as it moves forward.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

