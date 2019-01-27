‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Gear Up for Final Exams’

My Hero Academia is winding down the run for its second season on Toonami, but before the students end their first big year at U.A., it’s time for the final exams which will prove a greater challenge than Midoriya and the others expected.

The episode begins with a special news program debating whether or not sexy outfits for heroes is okay. Midnight and Mt. Lady are there, and Midnight defends the sexy outfits as they are better able to allow the hero to do their work. The two immediately get into a fight, and Mineta (watching at home) is unsurprisingly happy about it. There’s only one week until their final exams at U.A., and they need to devote time to studying and training for the written and practical exams. Yaoyorozu starts a study group meeting at her house, and the others are worried about her high class nature. Class 1-B’s Monoma comes to hassle Midoriya and the others about the fact that 1-A is in the spotlight again. He says that everyone else will soon get caught in their mess, and wonders about what villains will come to strike at all of them next. Bakugo confronts Midoriya about how he’s using his quirk, and says it’s pissing him off. They’ll be getting individual scores in the finals, and he’ll use this chance to prove he’s at the top for sure. Aizawa, who’s been secretly listening to their conversation, has been taking notes and says Bakugo’s getting worse. Class 1-A studies and trains in their own way up until the start of the final exams. The written exams pass by, and the practical exams begin. The final test involves teamwork and combat with actual people, as they have been changed from previous years for “various reasons.” The students will be placed in pairs against one of the teachers, and they’ve been chosen based on various factors such as personal relationships. First team is Yaoyorozu and Todoroki vs. Aizawa, and surprisingly, Midoriya and Bakugo vs. All Might. The flashback reveals the teachers have prepared a new final in which they face the teachers to prepare against the incoming villain attacks who have become bolder after Hero Killer Stain. It’s to make sure the students are as strong as possible. Todoroki and Yaoyorozu are put on the same team to make up for their weakness, in which Aizawa will force them to confront those weaknesses. All Might is against Midoriya and Bakugo because he’s soft on Midoriya. The rest of the pairs are Sato and Kirishima vs. Cementoss, Tsuyu and Tokoyami vs. Ectoplasm, Iida and Oijio vs. Power Loader, Uraraka and Aoyama vs. Thirteen, Asihido and Kaminari vs. Principal, Jiro and Koda vs. Present Mic, Shoji and Hagakure vs. Snipe, and Sero and Mineta vs. Midnight. To complete the exams, the pairs must place a pair of handcuffs on their teacher or one of them must get through an escape route safely. They must think of the teachers as villains, and thus plan out whether or not to fight or escape safely. The teachers will be weighed down by half their body weight (with shackles designed by Hatsume) to slow them down. Sato and Kirishima are up first, and the two of them choose to fight straight through Cementoss’ defenses. Soon they run out of stamina, and Midoriya realizes that the students will be up against teachers that highlight their weaknesses. They fail their test fairly quickly. Tsuyu and Tokoyami are next.

