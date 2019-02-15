‘My Hero Academia’ Rom-Com Trailer Goes Viral for Valentine’s Day

Just like All Might’s famous catchphrase, Valentine’s Day is here and ready to save the day for couple all over. The cutesy holiday has got social media feeling all fuzzy, and it seems Funimation just took things to a whole new level with its new My Hero Academia promo.

After all, the anime licensor recut a brand-new trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and it imagines the film as a super-cute romantic comedy.

Oh, and the couple? That would be none other than Yagi Toshinori and David Shield, duh.

Love is HERE! 💕 Experience a #MyHeroAcademia reunion like no other… pic.twitter.com/vYdrj4bIpu — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 14, 2019

As you can see above, the glittery trailer gives the shonen film a took makeover and focuses on the bromance between All Might and his tech maker. However, the reel plays with the relationship and makes it look like the men were more than just best friends. The LGBTQ trailer includes some telling captions throughout, and they tell a promising story.

“A chance meeting that changed everything. A mighty bond that lasted a lifetime,” the trailer reads. “Witness the reunion that smashed the box office. Believe the smash that saved the world. Celebrate plus ultra love.”

Of course, fans were quick to share the trailer, but the fandom was most interested in its final clip. The reel turns its focus to two UA Academy students as Bakugo Katsuki is seen lounging on a hotel bed with Kirishima walking around shirtless. The latter says he brought formal clothes for the two of them, and the scene in question was a much-discussed one when the film dropped last summer. Fans who ship the characters were quick to create cutesy headcanons about why the two were rooming together, and this trailer shows Funimation is well aware of the shipping secret.

