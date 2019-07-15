My Hero Academia Meets Sailor Moon With this Sailor Deku Cosplay

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia and Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon share quite a bit in common. Both series involve young heroes suddenly taking on bigger challenges than they ever had expected, and both series have their heroes thrusting themselves headfirst into trouble for the greater good. Although both series have their major differences, they share similar hearts and spirit. That’s why it’s cool to see them crossing over even a little bit.

Cosplay Artist @_Pure_Official (who you can find on Instagram here) shared combined both of the series with an inspired mash-up cosplay resulting in “Sailor Deku,” which takes on characteristics of both Izuku Midoriya and Usagi Tsukino. Check it out below!

This mash-up coolly applies Midoriya’s bold Deku hero costume color scheme to Usagi’s Sailor Moon sailor suit transformation. Seeing this cosplay just opens your eyes to just how similar the two costumes are as Deku’s specialty gloves are the perfect replacement for Sailor Moon’s own white gloves. With Deku’s bold green and black color scheme, there’s a use of the red highlights in much of the same way the original Sailor Moon costume uses red as well. There’s even an additional cool detail in Deku’s now iconic red shoes being morphed into high heels!

Fans will be seeing more of Izuku Midoriya in action soon enough as the fourth season of My Hero Academia is scheduled to return on October 12th. There’s actually more Sailor Moon on the way too as the series is confirmed to be returning for two huge new movie projects taking the place of Sailor Moon Crystal’s fourth season. So fans will get to see much more of these two heroes doing their thing!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.