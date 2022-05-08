My Hero Academia Reveals New Details for Special New Episodes

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed new details for its upcoming special episodes planned before Season 6 hits later this year! The anime is currently working on its return with the sixth season for a planned release later this Fall, but there are unfortunately very few details so far as to how this new season has been shaping up. While it's going to be quite a wait before the new episodes continue the intense story, it thankfully won't be too long of a wait until fans actually get to see some new material from the anime with some special new episodes dropping this Summer.

Previously announcing plans to release two special OVA episodes in theaters in Japan, the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter) has confirmed that My Hero Academia will be launching a two episode OVA special for a launch in theaters in Japan later this June. It will be streaming overseas later in the Summer, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not there are international release plans set for these special new episodes hitting Japan.

My Hero Academia 2 OVAs Announcement Page and 'Hero League Baseball' OVA Key Visual in Issue #24. https://t.co/gop6QIy0Qu pic.twitter.com/K3vAd6Ujhn — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 8, 2022

As for what to expect, the first of these new episodes will feature a few heroes playing baseball as part of "Hero League Baseball." There will be two teams, Gang Orca's Orcas and Shishido's Lionels, and even some of U.A.'s students will be pulled into the game where using quirks is encouraged. It's a story branching off a special April Fool's Day visual released by the anime team not too long ago as it turns out it was a stealth teaser for their real future anime plans! There are no concrete details about the second episode in this OVA special, but Shueisha will release new information at a later date.

The sixth season of the anime is currently scheduled to release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. My Hero Academia has confirmed it will be kicking off the Paranormal Liberation Front arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, but other concrete details such as production, episode order, and more are still being kept a mystery as of this writing. But what do you think? Curious to see what My Hero Academia has planned with these new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!