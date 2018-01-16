‘My Hero Academia’ Season 2 Blu-ray, DVD Announced

It goes without saying, but My Hero Academia is flexing hard these days. The series got the anime fandom buzzing last year when its second season landed. The lengthy installment rocketed My Hero Academia‘s popularity, and fans will soon be able to add the season to their home video collections.

After all, Funimation did just announce when fans will be able to buy the season.

The company recently updated its website and confirmed the season’s April 2018 home video releases. Funimation will put 8 new titles on Blu-ray this spring, and My Hero Academia season two will be one of them.

This April we’re bringing out all the supernatural out! From supernatural humans in My Hero Academia Season 2 and Tokyo Ghoul: The Movie to supernatural foods in ACCA, we got you covered! https://t.co/xcy9ZZowQL pic.twitter.com/KPchC5AYsc — Funimation @ SuperSaiyanShowdown (@FUNimation) January 15, 2018

“This April is all about the supernatural. Dragon maids? Check! Monster girls? Check! Giant tasty food in every episode of ACCA? Check. Superhero mutants? Double check,” Funimation writes.

My Hero Academia‘s second season will be split into parts for home video. The first is set to drop on April 3 along with the Blu-ray of Tokyo Ghoul‘s live-action film.

Once those two releases go live, ACCA: 13 – Territory Inspection Dept. will see its complete series go out on April 10. The title will be joined by Puzzle & Dragons X and Super Lovers. The rest of April will see titles like Interviews with Monster Girls, Monster Hunter Stories Ride On, KADO: The Right Answer, Koro Sensei Quest! – Shorts, and Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid hit home video as well.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

