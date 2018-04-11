‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Sexy Season 3 Sketch

My Hero Academia is back at it again with some fresh episodes. Last week, the fan-favorite series made an anime comeback with season three, and its creator has something to say to fans now that it is out. As a special thanks, Horikoshi Kohei is giving fans a gift to celebrate the debut, and he is using fan-service to get his readers riled up.

So, if you have been waiting to see Ochaco or Momo in a bikini, your wish has been granted.

Over on Twitter, Horikoshi got fans’ attention when he shared a skin-baring sketch of My Hero Academia‘s top heroines. The image, which can be seen below, shows the girls of Class 1-A in their swimsuits while two of their male classmates leer at them from above. You know, because what else is Mineta and Kaminari good for save for peeping?

“It’s very belated, but thank you for watching the anime! It was a rainy day for swim suits though,” the creator captioned the sketch. “Thank you for watching every Saturday from now on. I’m looking forward to it as a fan as well!”

Momo and Ochaco may take the spotlight in this drawing, but they are not alone. To their left, Tsuyu and Kyoka can be seen looking nonplussed by their friends’ bikini showcase. As for Mina, the the acidic girl is shown looking surprised when she glances over to Toru, and it is easy to see why. The latter may be invisible, but her bikini top has definitely fallen off. So, maybe it is a good think Toru cannot be seen. There are a lot of things capable of embarrassing a high school girl but flashing your classmates has got to be high on that list.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

