‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Dub Episodes Now Up For Sale

My Hero Academia fans are having quite a great year as the series is getting its first movie this Summer, has recently premiered on Toonami, and the third season of the series is going on to great fan acclaim.

Now fans not subscribed to Funimation, but still want to see the English dub of the newest season, are now able to purchase the simuldub episodes for themselves.

Amazon Video is currently offering the currently released simuldub episodes of Season 3, and the first five episodes would catch new fans up to the current airing (you can find them at the link here). Amazon Video is also offering a number of Funimation’s simuldub efforts with Steins;Gate 0, High School DxD Hero, and Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory also being available for purchase.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.