‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Preview Introduces [SPOILER]

My Hero Academia is back! And the next episode of season 3 will officially see us move into the next story arc from the manga, known as the “School Trip Arc”. As you can see in the preview above, episode 2 of this season, titled “Wild Wild Pussycats” will see Class 1-A start an intense training regiment in the mountains, under the tutelage of pro hero team the Wild Wild Pussycats. During this training session in the mountains, Izuku Midoriya will meet an oddball new acquaintance, and this preview footage above gives us our first look at him!

The character in question is Kouta Izumi. He’s a young boy (age five) who is very cynical about the pro hero world, after his parents (both pro heroes) were killed on a mission, leaving him an orphan. His quirk is water manipulation – though his young age makes it somewhat underdeveloped. Needless to say, sparks fly when Kouta meets the ever-hopeful Izuku, who loves the Pro Hero world more than anything.

MANGA SPOILERS Follow – During the “School Trip Arc” we learn that Kouta’s tragic past is tied to Class 1-A’s looming troubles. Kouta’s parents, Pro Hero team Water Horse, were killed in a battle of the League of Villains Vanguard Action Squad recruit Muscular. When the Vanguard Action Squad comes to attack Class 1-A’s mountain training camp, Kouta finds himself facing Muscular, face-to-face. However, angier and cynicism aren’t superpowers, and Kouta finds himself needing Izuku’s help to make it out of that fight alive.

By the time the “School Trip Arc” ends, Kouta has changed his tune on Pro Hero life significantly, and has found an important friend in Izuku. Meanwhile, young Midoriya wins an important victory in battle, helping him gain the resolve for what comes next.

…And when one of Class 1-A’s top members is kidnapped by the Vanguard Action Squad, Izuku, Class 1-A, and the pro heroes must all rally to take on the League of Villains on their own turf. This “Hideout Raid Arc” will presumably make up the back half of season 3.

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services.