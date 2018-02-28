How Long Will ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Be?

Anime fans are hype for the debut of My Hero Academia season 3, which will arrive in April. However, there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding the season 3 storyline, which are leading fans to question just how long it will take in order to tell that story in full.

So how long will My Hero Academia season 3 actually be? Here’s what we know:

The first and easiest guess is that My Hero Academia will follow in the format of season 2, with a twenty-five episode count. The show is airing in the same time slot as season 2, and fans speculate that could be indication of a similar scheduling plan. Of course, there’s no real confirmation if that’s the case, and there are several reasons why MHA Season 3 could either be longer or shorter in length.

A Shorter Season

My Hero Academia is getting its first feature film this year, and that makes some fans think that the demands of producing the movie could limit the scope of season 3. A lot of that concern stems from Dragon Ball: Dragon Ball Super is coming to an abrupt end in the same year that a new Dragon Ball prequel movie is being produced, and a lot of speculation has been dedicated to the idea that the re-allocation of resources required a hiatus on production of the anime.

If that’s true of Dragon Ball, then it would understandably follow that the same would need to happen for My Hero Academia. So maybe there will be one solid story arc for a dozen or more episodes, before the anime takes a break for the movie’s release. On the other hand, since there’s been no confirmation that the same people working on the series are doing the movie, this is all just guesswork.

A Longer Season

The question that follows closely on the heels of how long season 3 will be, is what story arcs from the My Hero Academia manga season 3 of the anime will cover.

Also thinking about it now, that key visual for MHA Season 3 means they’re gonna do the Kamino arc I guess… — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 15, 2018



End of Kamino will be reached in anywhere between 12 and 14 episodes. It’s only 26 chapters away from where S2 left off (at Chapter 70) after all. Second Cour will likely cover up until Chapter 120/121, if there is one (which there should be, given the timeslot). — Cavaner (@cav_nel) February 15, 2018



I’m pretty sure Summer Camp will be 12/13 episodes long and the same for Kamino. 25 episodes for Summer Camp is like 1 chapter/episode pacing and would be too slow — Lance Pillay (@pillay_lance) February 15, 2018



Without dropping SPOILERS, the manga’s next big arcs detail the summer break after U.A.’s first term, when the students of Class 1-A go to train at a summer camp facility run by a hero team. Another attack by a new squad of villains, which shakes the trust in the U.A. institution. The Pro Heroes and police must then raid the villains’ hideout and restore order. That hideout is a facility in Kamino Ward (named after the Star Wars planet) where the fearsome Nomu creatures are produced.

So, the debate here is how these two arcs “School Trip” and “Hideout Raid” will be adapted for the anime. We know season 3 will cover two story arcs, and judging by the manga, the smarter money is that School Trip and Hideout Raid will each be 12 – 14 episodes each, resulting in two arcs that take place over a 25-episode season, much like season 2.

Are you hoping for My Hero Academia season 3 will be as long (or longer) as season 2? Which manga arcs do you want to see covered – and at what pace? Are you excited for some new villains? Discuss with us in the comments!

My Hero Academia season 3 will premiere on April 7th.