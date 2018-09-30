‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Can’t Believe Season 3 is Over

My Hero Academia‘s third season was its most popular yet, so fans don’t know how to feel now that the season has officially wrapped. It may have confirmed a fourth season would be on the way, but fans still can’t believe it’s over for now.

The final episode of the third season laid some major groundwork for the future, and fans are not sure they can wait for such a jam-packed fourth season.

The third season worked through major battles of the series with the Forest Training arc (ending with Midoriya’s fight with Muscular), the Night Raid arc (which ended with All Might’s battle with All For One), and the Hero License Exam arc (which ended with the Midoriya and Bakugo rematch), so it makes sense that the final episode ended with a battle as well.

Mirio Togata, U.A. High School’s top student, took on Class 1-A along and Midoriya learned just what it takes to stand at the top of the school, and potentially what he’ll need to stand at the top of the hero world like All Might.

Now that the series has introduced such a major player, along with the new villain Overhaul, fans are excited to continue along the series as soon as possible. But with no confirmed date for the fourth season, it might be a while before more new episodes.

Read on to see what fans thought of the Season 3 finale, and how they’re coping (or not coping) with the wait for the next season.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

‘Heart, Feels, and Fist Pumping Awesomeness’

Just watched the season 3 finale of #MyHeroAcademia and man…this show is rising to the top spot of both my favorite superhero series and favorite anime. This season had so much heart, feels, and fist pumping awesomeness that represents the best in modern anime right now! — Chris McDonald (@spider_kaiju) September 29, 2018

‘Tintin’s Power’

Last episode of My Hero Academia’s third season served as a setting stone for the arcs to come in the next season. We got a snipped of Tintin’s power and what means to be the number one of UA. All supervised (and partially animated?) by Takashi Mitani (三谷高史), the show’s star. pic.twitter.com/Ne7SinGlIi — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) September 29, 2018

Mirio is GOAT

The finale of My Hero Academia season 3 was pretty good even if it was bombastic as most finales tend to be. We got to see Mirio show us that you can make a weakness into a strength with hardwork and experience and that’s pretty damn inspiring to leave off on. He’s goat boys. pic.twitter.com/zgtBk2W1iV — Akio ? ? (@GlennAkio) September 29, 2018

Final Fantasy XV Crossover?

Didn’t expect Noctis and Ignis to have a cameo in today’s my Hero Academia. pic.twitter.com/RAngjz7cpH — RPG News Moogle! (@MoogleKupoCake) September 29, 2018

‘Checkmate H8ers’

“mY hEro aCAdeMia isN’t oRigiNaL”



WELL, WHAT OTHER ANIME WAITS UNTIL THE END OF SEASON 3 TO INTRODUCE THE MAIN CHARACTER?!?!?



checkmate h8ers pic.twitter.com/EELXCeYGsf — Nux (@Nux_Taku) September 26, 2018

‘Everything You Need to Know…’

Everything you need to know about the My Hero Academia Season 3 Finale pic.twitter.com/CMjDEC8Swq — Lemillon ? (@King_Cheesey) September 29, 2018

So Many Tears…

The AUDACITY