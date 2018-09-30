Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Can’t Believe Season 3 is Over

My Hero Academia‘s third season was its most popular yet, so fans don’t know how to feel now that the season has officially wrapped. It may have confirmed a fourth season would be on the way, but fans still can’t believe it’s over for now.

The final episode of the third season laid some major groundwork for the future, and fans are not sure they can wait for such a jam-packed fourth season.

The third season worked through major battles of the series with the Forest Training arc (ending with Midoriya’s fight with Muscular), the Night Raid arc (which ended with All Might’s battle with All For One), and the Hero License Exam arc (which ended with the Midoriya and Bakugo rematch), so it makes sense that the final episode ended with a battle as well.

Mirio Togata, U.A. High School’s top student, took on Class 1-A along and Midoriya learned just what it takes to stand at the top of the school, and potentially what he’ll need to stand at the top of the hero world like All Might.

Now that the series has introduced such a major player, along with the new villain Overhaul, fans are excited to continue along the series as soon as possible. But with no confirmed date for the fourth season, it might be a while before more new episodes.

Read on to see what fans thought of the Season 3 finale, and how they’re coping (or not coping) with the wait for the next season.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

