‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Rival Heroes-in-Training Designs

My Hero Academia is getting ready to introduce a ton of new characters into the anime, and the latest wave shows off a closer look at some of the rival heroes-in-training before they make their official debut.

The series revealed the full hero design of notable students (and teacher) from the rival hero academy, Ketsubutsu, who will play a huge part in the coming exam.

The new additions and voice cast includes Yuuta Katsuya as Yo Shindo, Megumi Han as Tatami Nakagame, Hiromichi Kogame as Shikkui Makabe, Kenta Okuma as Jiro Totekiite, Volcano Ota as Nagamasa Mora, and their teacher Ms. Joke, voiced by Mariko Nagai in the anime.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7511] The new inclusions also revealed the anime design and voice actor for Yokimeru Mera, the examiner residing over the Hero License exam. He’ll be portrayed by Masami Iwasaki. You can check out all the new inclusions in full in the gallery.

Episode 53 is titled, “The Test” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“The Provisional License Exam Begins! Izuku practices his “Shoot Style,” battle techniques that make use of his legs. The students of Class A have determined their own special moves, and they’re ready to take their Provisional Hero License Exam!

U.A. is joined by the famed Shiketsu High School and Ketsubutsu high schools in testing for the provisional hero licenses. Izuku and company are astonished by the number of examinees, as well as the primary requirement for passing the exam!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.