‘My Hero Academia’ Sets up Its Biggest Battle Yet

My Hero Academia‘s latest anime chapter was admittedly a filler episode – but it definitely set the stage for one of the most exciting arcs in the entire series (so far)!

Episode 46 “From Lida to Midoriya” saw the a cabal of Class 1-A students (Izuku, Todoroki, Kirishima, Momo and Lida) make a drastic decision that could jeopardize their collective futures. Despite being forbidden from acting to save their classmate Bakugo from capture by the League of Villains, Midoriya’s team has committed to following Momo’s tracking device to where they think Bakugo is being held. But as you can see in the preview above, things don’t go quite as planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 47 “All For One” reveals that Midoriya and Co. have actually followed the villains to a Nomu production factory located in Kamino District (a Star Wars reference). It’s not the place where Bakugo is being held, but the location will be the site for a major showdown, as both the wayward Class 1-A students and All Might’s new team of ‘Pro Hero Avengers’ all descend on the Kamino facility, with the latter group taking on the villains and their Nomu henchman, head on. Of course, there’s a reason that the episode is called “All For One,” and it’s not going to be good for our heroes…

Warning – Mild Spoilers Follow!

At this point, My Hero Academia anime is reaching the Boku No Hero Academia manga’s “Hideout Raid” arc. That storyline sees All Might’s team attack on two fronts: raiding the Nomu factory in Kamino, as well as launching a surprise attack on the bar where Tomura Shigaraki and the Vanguard Action Squad are holding Bakugo.

All Might and his team stop the Vanguard Action Squad, but when the other heroes are stopped at the Nomu factory by the appearance of All Might’s nemesis, All For One! The big bad takes out the pro heroes raid team, and transports Bakugo and the Vanguard Action Squad to his side, sending an army of Nomus to attack All Might’s group. Seeing Bakugo so close motivates Izuku and his group to act, but everything takes a pause when All Might shows up for a major battle against All For One!

Needless to say, that showdown is the big event that My Hero Academia season 3 is building to – and has teased in the latest opening credits sequence since the series began. The next few weeks of the anime will be truly milestone viewngs for fans, and we can’t wait to see it all go down.

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub is now airing Saturday nights on Toonami.