‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Announces New Opening, Ending

My Hero Academia fans noticed how the series is beginning a new status quo after the fight between All Might and All For One. Not only does the series have a new status quo, but the anime will reflect this with a brand new opening and ending theme for the second cour of the series.

The series will be taking a brief one-week break on July 7, but it’s set to return with a brand new opening and ending theme for its July 14 episode.

The new Boku No Hero Academia Season 3’s 2nd Cour Opening & Ending songs and artists have been revealed! They are as follows:

Opening Song: Lenny Code Fiction “Make my story”

Ending Song: Masaki Suda “Long Hope Firia”

I translated each artist’s comments about their songs! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/OEp77KlxZe — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 22, 2018

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.