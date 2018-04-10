‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Opening Contains A Special Manga Easter Egg

Fans were impressed with the premiere of My Hero Academia‘s third season, but they were mostly taken aback by the show’s opening title sequence. Teasing major plot lines fans of the manga know come later, the opening reveals quite a bit.

It also goes the extra mile and pays tribute to one color page in the manga in a really cool way. But it does also hint at future events to come.

In the opening, there’s a brief scene of Izuku sitting next to All Might on a bench as both of them don their hero outfits. This is a direct reference to a color page in Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga in which Izuku sits in his hero outfit next to a dejected, de-powered All Might wearing a hoodie of his hero costume.

Not only are the same bench and tree depicted here, this reference also hugely teases future events. Just like the later scene of a raging All Might facing down a mysterious man in black teasing later manga events, this scene does as well as fans learn of the outcome of that teased All Might battle.

