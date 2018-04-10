‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Opening Reveals Some Big Spoilers

My Hero Academia season 3 kicked off this past weekend, and needless to say, fans were thrilled to have the show back! However, the first episode of season 3 was admittedly a “clips show” recap of the events that led up to this point, spliced in with new footage that showed Class 1-A continuing to train while U.A. is on summer break. However, while the episode didn’t have very much in the way of new material, the opening credits revealed much, much, more than it initially seems.

As fans over on the Reddit boards have quickly picked out, the new My Hero Academia season 3 opening credits actually show off quite a lot:

THOSE VISUALS!! The parts with Shigaraki and that person, All Mights fight Scene, the action scenes with the students and pros… but…

Shigaraki walking with army of Noumus in the background was AWESOME!! But All Might furious scream dropped my jaw.

I like how Deku stands ALONGSIDE All Might at the end and that they don’t explicitly show that something will happen to Season 3 spoiler

Some of the biggest teases in these opening credits include the following:

The new League of Villains, and their new recruits, the Vanguard Action Squad.

Class 1-A going through the rigorous mountain landscape training under pro heroes the Wild Wild Pussycats.

Izuku going toe-to-toe with Vanguard Action Squad’s new villain recruit, Muscular.

Shigaraki’s new army of Noumus.

All-For-One’s shadowy appearance and connection to Shigaraki – including their shared “Hand over face” look.

The epic showdown between All Might and All For One, complete with All Might’s flashing-eye smash.

Izuku and All Might standing majestically together, which may be a visual ode to the upcoming My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes. That feature film will see Izuku and All Might going on a mission together.

As fans of the manga know, these images and story teases all fall within the “School Trip” and “Hideout Raid” arcs of the books. If you don’t want any SPOILERS on those arcs, stop reading here!

*

MANGA SPOILERS – in the “School Trip Arc”, Class 1-A finds training in the mountains under the Pussycats’ tutelage is much more intense than they ever imagined. The students grow and progress as they try to reach a lodge on the mountain, but the test because something much more real, when the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action squad attacks the campsite, and takes a hostage in the process: Katsuki Bakugo! (Hence that “season 3 spoiler” mention in the Reddit thread.)

The “Hideout Raid” arc follows “School Trip,” and sees the pro heroes facing public disgrace for failing to protect their students, and in response, the Pro Heroes stage a raid of the villains’ hideout. Things get especially messy when the League of Villains’ true leader, All For One appears and shows off just how terribly powerful he really is. That leads to a showdown between All Might and All For One that will change things forever, afterward.

*

END of SPOILERS – Needless to say, My Hero Academia season 3 is going to be the most action-packed installment of the anime yet, and will deliver on all the hype the series has amassed in its first two seasons. We’ll be watching – how about you?

Were there any other big reveals in the My Hero Academy season 3 opening that you spotted? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia season 3 will be simulcast sub on Funimation and Hulu every Saturday starting on April 7th. Dub versions are expected soon, as well.