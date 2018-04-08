‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Season 3 Poster

My Hero Academia welcomed its third season just a few days ago, and it would be hard to overstate how hyped fans are. The premiere trended globally on Twitter this weekend, giving Izuku Midoriya a true hero’s welcome. Now, the folks at Bones Inc. are celebrating the protagonist in style, and the studio is doing so with a brand-new seasonal poster.

On Saturday, season three of My Hero Academia made its way to light, and the premiere got fans plenty excited. The recap episode revealed a fan-service storyline that put its heroes-in-training at the pool while going over the key points of seasons one and two. Izuku got straight to business with his training demands, but he went through the grueling endurance tests with a smile. So, it is very appropriate that this season three poster highlights his pearly white teeth.

Still, no one can outdo All Might’s smile in the poster. He’s not called the Number One Hero for nothing.

As you can see above, the newest poster for My Hero Academia‘s season shows fans that peace begins with a smile. The colorful poster highlights its main hero as Izuku stands front and center with a smile. Dressed in his costume, the boy is seen holding out the number three to celebrate the new season, and he’s joined by his mentor and two classmates.

All Might is seen posing Izuku with his own smile, and he’s flanked on both sides by Todoroki Shoto and Bakugo Katsuki. To the left, the prodigal hero-in-training is seen letting out a small smile, and fangirls are going gaga over the cute attempt. As for Bakugo, the explosive boy is seen smiling the best he can, but he looks like he is in pain instead. After all, Bakugo is known best for his spitfire anger, and this happy-go-lucky smile is not something he is used to dishing out on command.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you love this smiley look for Bakugo?