‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Season 3 Premiere Title

The time has almost come! After a year of waiting, My Hero Academia is slated to make a TV comeback at the start of April. The anime’s third season will go live on April 7, giving fans a chance to catch up with the students of Class 1-A. And, now, fans have an idea of what its debut episode will entail.

So, possible spoilers below! You’ve been warned!

Recently, a known Shonen Jump leaker took to Twitter with new details about the premiere of My Hero Academia‘s third season. Yonkou Productions let fans know the first episode will be titled “Game Start”, and fans already have their theories about the curious name.

Anime fans may be going into season three blind, but manga readers already know where it is going. The new episodes will adapt the ‘School Trip’ arc to start, and it features a rather intense training game to start. With their first year at UA Academy done, the Hero Program students go on a summer trip to train, and they find themselves launched into a mysterious forest under the tutelage of The Pussycats. The heroic squad team up with the school’s teachers to train each Hero class, but the kids must first make it through the forest to get to their dorms. So, it sounds like this first episode will introduce the training race and each of its heroes-in-training to the Forest of Magic Beasts.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

