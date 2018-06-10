‘My Hero Academia’ Drops Movie Trailer For Season 3’s Climax

My Hero Academia has been building to the climax of the fight between All Might and All For One throughout the third season, and now that fans have seen the first part of their clash the wait for the next half of it is even tougher.

To mark such a big occasion in the series, the series has debuted a special new trailer that almost makes it seem like a movie as it promotes the fight in Episode 48 and 49.

It’s appropriate that the fight between these two juggernauts is receiving such a big focus as both All Might and All For One serve as major icons of both herodom and villainy in the series. The results of this battle will mark a new turning point for the series, as the ideologies between good and evil literally trade blows.

As for the next episode, episode 49 is titled “One For All” and the synopsis for it reads as such:

“The Showdown Between the Symbol of Peace and the Great Evil Concludes!

Izuku and company succeed in rescuing Bakugo. Meanwhile, All Might engages with All For One, and the former is reaching his limit. How will this fierce battle turn out?”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.