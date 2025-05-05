My Hero Academia Reveals Surprising Twist to Ochaco’s Pro Hero Future

My Hero Academia has been revealing all sorts of new information following the end of its original manga series, and with it has also revealed a surprising twist on Ochaco Uraraka’s own goals as a pro hero. My Hero Academia might have been largely focused on how Izuku Midoriya was working to become the new number one hero, but it was slowly revealed throughout the series that the rest of the members of Class 1-A would also be growing in their own ways to become pro heroes in the future in their own right. This naturally includes Ochaco in it all as well.

The final chapter of My Hero Academia jumps forward in time to reveal that Class 1-A’s former students had all become pro heroes to varying degrees of success. Ochaco was one such hero who not only went on to have a successful career, but finally made the money that she was hoping to make when she first started on her journey to become one in the first place. But in a recent update about this future, it turns out that Ochaco’s parents haven’t touched any of the money she’s sent them.

Ochaco’s Parents Haven’t Touched Her Pro Hero Money

The final chapter of My Hero Academia revealed that in the future, Ochaco had gone on to start a new initiative to help those with quirks that don’t exactly fit in the usual hero society. It was then revealed in the special epilogue released after the final chapter that Ochaco has done very well for herself financially, and even works in a fancy office in the future. It was her dream to one day make enough money to support her parents so that they wouldn’t need to work any more, but her parents haven’t touched any of that money she’s sent their way.

As revealed through My Hero Academia‘s new Ultra Age fan book now hitting shelves in Japan (as spotted by @aitakimochi on X), it seems Ochaco’s goal is still a bit of out reach as they haven’t used any of that money. It’s good to see in the meantime that they never need that help, but it’s also a reflection of how much Ochaco had changed through the series as whole. Because while she originally wanted to be a hero for the money, it’s now just one of the many reasons she puts in the work.

What’s Ochaco’s Future in My Hero Academia?

But while there was this twist to Ochaco’s pro hero career, the rest of her future was revealed to be quite the promising one within My Hero Academia. In the special epilogue released after the final chapter of the series, there was a greater focus on Ochaco and how she has recovered following the end of the war. While she still carries the ghost of Himiko Toga within her and it influences her decisions in the future, Ochaco also is looking ahead to what’s to come.

My Hero Academia’s real grand finale made sure to commit to one final romance as Deku and Ochaco seemingly confess to one another and will spend a lot more time together in the future. It had taken a decade since the events of the original series, but it seems like the two of them are going to have a much brighter future than they ever would have expected when they first started their respective journeys. And in that case, it’s the best twist in her future that any pro hero could ask for.