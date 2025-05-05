Netflix Sets Release Date & Cast for BoJack Horseman Creator’s New Show

The creator behind BoJack Horseman has a new animated series coming to Netflix this Summer, and the release date and cast for Long Story Short has finally been revealed. Raphael Bob-Waksberg made history with Netflix as BoJack Horseman was one of the most successful and well known animated originals ever released with the streaming service, and remains to this day as a notable start to the streaming service’s foray into animated originals and exclusives. Now the creator is returning for a brand new series, and more details have been revealed about this new project ahead of its debut this later this year.

It was announced last year that Raphael Bob-Waksberg would be reuniting with Netflix on a new animated project, and now Long Story Short has been revealed in full. Coming to Netflix this August, the voice cast for the new series has been revealed along with a new look at many of the characters at the center of this new animated family. You can check it out below as shared by Netflix on social media.

From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes the new animated series, LONG STORY SHORT.



Starring Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, Dave Franco, and Michaela Dietz.



Following one family from childhood to… pic.twitter.com/7fwumJhu61 — Netflix (@netflix) May 5, 2025

Raphael Bob-Waksberg will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Long Story Short, which is currently scheduled to make its debut with Netflix on August 22nd. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes this animated debut will be running for when it hits this Summer, but Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen will be serving as executive producers for Tornante Television. Corey Compdonico and Alex Bulkey serve as co-executive producers for ShadowMachine, and Tuca & Bertie (which unfortunately was canceled after three seasons) creator Lisa Hanawalt will be joining the series as co-executive producer and production designer.

The voice cast for Long Story Short is going to be stacked with some major names from animation and other TV media. While their respective characters have yet to be revealed, the cast includes the likes of Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, and Nicole Byer with Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz having recurring guest roles. Though the first visual revealed above teases each of the characters that they will all be bringing it to life, so it’s not hard to imagine how the various family dynamics will play off of one another with this kind of stacked cast.

What Is Long Story Short About?

As for what this new animated series from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg will be about, Netflix dropped a synopsis that sets it up as such, “Long Story Short is an animated comedy about one family, over time. Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys and compromises.” As teased, it’s going to follow a family through several times in their lives and every piece of potential comedy and drama that comes along with it.

BoJack Horseman remains one of the earliest animated successes with Netflix as it went on for six seasons before it came to an end. One of the elements that made is stand out among animation fans was for how it tackled very bleak subjects like depression and isolation, and how that has an impact on the people around you. Long Story Short might follow in a similar vein, but now it’s got a family that it’s going to be following over its duration. There’s plenty of room to explore with that kind of dynamic, so we’ll see soon enough how it all works out when it hits Netflix.