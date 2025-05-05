Black Clover Sets Up the Series’ Biggest Death Yet

Black Clover has returned with new chapters continuing the final arc of the series this Spring, and it might be setting up for the manga’s biggest death to date. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is now in the midst of working its way through the final battles against Lucius Zogratis, and Asta and Yuno seemed to make some major headway with the chapters released earlier this year. The two rivals worked so well that they overcame Lucius’ power, and even seemed to defeat him entirely. But it was quickly revealed in the new chapters this Spring that this was far from the case.

Black Clover has dropped a major new entry of the final arc as Lucius has grown to a huge new level of power with a new form as he revealed he hadn’t been fighting them at all. Asta and Yuno were only able to defeat a clone before, and the real Lucius had been secretly working on a spell that would make him stronger than ever. As the fight reaches a heated new climax, however, now the series is setting up for what could be its biggest death to date as Yuno is the only one now left standing who is looking to stall Lucius as much as possible.

Black Clover Sets Up Yuno’s Biggest Fight

Black Clover Chapter 380 sees Asta taking a major blow from Lucius after coming face to face with his mother, and Liebe had broken up their Devil Union as a result. This was the first real time that Asta had left himself be vulnerable in the fight, and Lucius took advantage of it. Lucius has been squarely focused on removing Asta from the equation this entire time because Asta’s the only real variant in the future he’s predicted, but he’s also ignored Yuno as a result. Yuno’s only getting stronger as he fights to protect everyone.

That’s especially the case now as after Asta was taken out of the equation, Yuno gets him out of the area and plans to hold off Lucius until Asta can come back to the fight in full. Yuno’s now fighting with the last of his mana held leftover as while he’s stopping Neverland from protecting the rest of the Clover Kingdom from the Lucius clones, the power has briefly returned to him for this final stand. But he’s also making this final stand with the full intent of waiting for Asta to come back to the battle to help him finish it.

Asta gives Yuno a boost of anti-magic power before the chapter comes to an end, and thus Yuno is now ready to take on Lucius with Asta giving him a final boost of support. But from the look of this chapter, this could go in quite the terrible way. Yuno promises to stay fighting until Asta can come back to help finish the fight, but it’s also raising an ominous flag that might be signaling that the series is planning to kill off the mainstay before Asta can actually return to the battlefield in full.

Will Black Clover Actually Kill Off Yuno?

As Black Clover seemingly sets up Yuno for a potential fatal showdown with Lucius, the question to ask is whether or not the series will actually kill off such an important character. It’s not like the series is afraid of death as the latest two chapters casually killed off three of its notable characters, but it’s not as if the series handles it lightly either. Asta and the others aren’t afraid of killing their foes to protect the peace, but those characters themselves have never really reached that potential end themselves.

Killing off Yuno would be too big of a swing in the other direction. It would be too extreme of a choice to make to inspire Asta to return and defeat Lucius. He’s already fully motivated enough, and doesn’t need a death to spur him towards that grand finale. It’s likely that Asta will get a different kind of motivation too as his and Liebe’s weakness isn’t about Yuno, it’s the fact that he knows so little about his past before the orphanage. And Yuno’s such an important part of Asta’s life, killing him off might make things even worse for his motivation.

Asta and Yuno have been proven to make each other stronger as the two of them fight together, and the two have worked together to defeat some of the series’ biggest foes in the past. This isn’t the kind of series that would kill off one of these rivals for the final fight, and is heading towards a more positive kind of conclusion as Asta and Yuno work together one final time against Lucius. This anti-magic boost is a new evolution of this teamwork, but it’s not leading to a final stand. Yuno isn’t going to die anytime soon.