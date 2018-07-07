‘My Hero Academia’ Releases New Season 3 Trailer

Subbed the new #BokuNoHeroAcademia Season 3 trailer for the 2nd Cour, introducing new characters and also revealing the new Opening by Lenny Code Fiction called “Make my story!” Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/3Fs8o85273 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 7, 2018

The heroes of Class A are preparing to reassemble for their next class, and fans can get a sneak preview in a new My Hero Academia Season 3 trailer.

The new trailer features the show’s new opening theme song “Make My Story!” by Lenny Code Fiction. The trailer also teases the next major step in the students’ journeys towards becoming full-fledged professional heroes, developing their own special movies!

Check out the trailer above.

The trailer should help fill the void for My Hero Academia fans since there is no new episode of My Hero Academia this week due to Anime Expo taking place this weekend. In addition to the new season three trailer, there was also a new English-dubbed trailer for the first My Hero Academia Movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

My Hero Academia returns on July 14th and will enter its next major storyline, the “Hero Licence Exam” arc. UA is now structured like a boarding school in order to hopefully keep its students safer from supervillain attack after all of the previous attacks by the League of Villains.

Considering how aggressive the villains have been, there’s also a major focus on the Provisional Hero License Exam. Top students cant take the exam in an attempt to gain some rights to use their quirks in combat outside of sanctioned school events. The staff at UA are keen to get their students this license so that they can better defend themselves if the villains strike again without having to worry about being suspended and having their hero careers ended early.

My Hero Academia returns to television in Japan on July 14th. Simuldubs of My Hero Academia resumes today on Funimation NOW. The series is also airing on television in North America on Adult Swim’s Toonami.