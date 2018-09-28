‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Reportedly Announced

My Hero Academia is winding down its third season, but fans should know they won’t be separated from their go-to Pro Hero for long. After all, a series of new reports indicate the anime’s fourth season has been confirmed.

Over on social media, the reports began circulating after reported scans from Weekly Shonen Jump’s next issue went live. Well-known sources such as Moetron News shared the information with netizens, and it was there My Hero Academia‘s renewal news came to light.

As it stands, the reports say My Hero Academia will be getting a fourth season. At this time, there is no word on how long the new season will last or when it will begin airing. The finale of season three is slated to go live later this weekend, so the announcement lines up with the anime’s timeline.

Of course, fans of the show aren’t surprised by this new report. While confirmation of the news will come Sunday or Monday, audiences planned on a fourth season for some time now. The end of season three has already set up the story’s next arc, and My Hero Academia introduced a few major characters along the way. The anime brought in the Big 3 of U.A. Academy along with a crazed villain who dons some Medieval gear.

For now, fans can imagine the future My Hero Academia is heading towards. Kohei Horikoshi’s title has become one of anime’s top series as it has gained millions of fans worldwide. With a movie under its belt and a video game on the way, My Hero Academia is just getting started, and it seems season four is about to usher in a new era for the anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.