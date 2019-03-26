‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Gives Production Update

My Hero Academia has been busy behind the scenes with its anime, and it appears the series is making good progress. With a new season and film on the way, the team behind the superhero title is working hard, and they’ve updated fans on the former at last.

Over on Twitter, fans got an update from a member of the My Hero Academia staff. A crew member hit up social media with a photo of an episode script to confirm recording has started for the show.

“The other day, there was a movie announcement. Now, season four has started work on sound recording,” the tweet reads. “Well, it is a funny scene? Or one to cry in? My Hero Academia season four has come!”

The update has given fans of My Hero Academia lots to celebrate, and netizens are particularly impressed with the season’s schedule. The anime is not slated to roll out season four until this fall, so it has plenty of time to finish recording and final details. This stretch of time has assured fans Studio Bones is taking this fourth season as seriously as hoped, and they have assuaged anyone who was worried the anime’s upcoming film was putting a strain on the series’ TV projects.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

