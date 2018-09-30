‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Officially Announced

My Hero Academia is officially coming back for a fourth season, according to an announcement video released early Saturday.

The short video, which you can view above, is essentially a montage of moments from the just-finished season while focusing on protagonist Izuku Midoriya looking into the sky. It then ends on a tease of the Big 3 — Mirio Togata, Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki — as well as the upcoming villain, Overhaul.

While the announcement hints at some of the bigger developments in store for the series, no date has been revealed for the start of Season Four. Episode 63 of My Hero Academia, titled “Unrivaled”, aired today as the Season Three finale. It also featured both the Big 3 as well as Overhaul, though in limited roles. You can read the synopsis of that episode below:

“Mirio challenges Class 1-A! The mysterious boy that Deku encountered is part of U.A. Academy’s Big Three, the third year student, Mirio Togata! He was supposed to explain the hero internships, but instead, he decides to fight the students of Class 1-A! How will U.A. Academy’s strongest hero fight against Deku? Shigaraki Tomura and the others from the League of Villains come into contact with a mysterious man! How will this encounter affect Deku and the others? The fight between the heroes and villains advances to a new level!”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.