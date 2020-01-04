My Hero Academia Season 4 Shares Intense Deku Poster

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is quickly approaching the end of the Shie Hassaikai arc as the latest episode of the series saw Izuku Midoriya kick off the battle against Overhaul after Mirio Togata made his big stand. Before the final climactic battle brings the arc to a close, it’s going to be one intense ride as Midoriya pushes himself further than ever before in order to keep Eri safe from the increasingly dangerous villain. To commemorate the upcoming finale to the big battle between the two, My Hero Academia shared an intense new poster.

In the same vein as the two major posters released highlighting both Mirio Togata’s big stand and Overhaul’s big counterattack leading into this final battle of the Shie Hassaikai arc, the newest poster features a new look at Midoriya and the young Eri as a major aura glows in the background.

This poster is specifically highlighting Episode 76 of the series which teases that the final battle of the arc is near. Titled “Infinite 100%,” the episode teases that Midoriya will be pushing One For All in his body beyond the current 20% that’s already doing a ton of damage to his body. But he’s willing to go all out if necessary in order to save Eri.

Failing to save Eri from Overhaul during their first meeting has been driving Midoriya and Mirio this entire arc, and now that the heroes have brought the battle directly to Overhaul himself things have taken a turn for the worse. Mirio already was dealt a hefty loss in the fight, and now Midoriya faces the same kind of uphill battle that Mirio did.

