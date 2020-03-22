My Hero Academia Promo Has Fans Debating Where Season 4 Will End

My Hero Academia fans can deal with hurdles because they have faced them time and again… but it seems season four has got them in a tizzy. This weekend, fans were treated with a brand-new episode which brought the School Festival arc to a close which left plenty confused. After all, many expected the arc to take up the rest of the season and leave a short teaser for the Pro Hero arc in its wake, but it seems that is not the case.

And for fans? Well, it has got some fans all riled up.

Am I seeing things or is there a scar on the advertising image? 😬 pic.twitter.com/dy99Q685dH — MHA News ♂️ 🇧🇷 #WeSupportYouHorikoshi (@animenews_news) March 19, 2020

As you can see below, some new promo images have gone live for My Hero Academia season four, and they show Endeavor in his full gear. The broad man now stands as the Number One hero following All Might’s forced retirement. Much of the hero looks normal here, but fans noticed Endeavor seems to have a shadow across his face which might represent a scar he gets during the Pro Hero arc’s latter half.

Of course, fans aren’t sure how to feel about the promo image because the Pro Hero arc was never expected in season four. And even more importantly, no one thought the arc would go far enough for Endeavor to get his scar as it is one of the last things to happen in the Pro Hero arc.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia fans are excited to welcome the Pro Hero arc, but there are plenty concerned about the show’s pacing. The School Festival arc was certainly a mood lightener, but fans of Gentle Criminal wanted to see more of him. His story was streamlined to make way for the Pro Hero arc, and fans are hoping this story doesn’t get shortened much the same.

Endeavor already has the Scar in his anime design sheet and some people wanna argue we aren’t getting Pro Heroes still. https://t.co/SeOUjFsoCh — 1-A BANDAPPLE (@VocalPineapple) March 19, 2020

Now next week is the pro hero arc which, I wished we wouldn’t get it for season 4 but what is done is done.



Also they haven’t shown Mirko in the preview, they’re really keeping her as the surprise lol pic.twitter.com/1us4da9pdX — Alan 🦁 (@RealisticSK) March 21, 2020

IM SCREAMING I REALLY THOUGHT I HAD TO WAIT TILL SEASON 5 FOR THE PRO HERO ARC pic.twitter.com/hz8CWtCV5Y — stan hawks⁷ ⎊ (@seunghyunsworld) March 21, 2020

Meat heads coming back to watch MHA season 4 after the Pro Hero arc is confirmed to be completed this season pic.twitter.com/yGa9XMa244 — Animx.god (@GodddAnime) March 21, 2020

Brooooooo the Pro Hero Arc really starts next week😦… MHA is on the heat train from this point on🚂🔥 — 🥶 sʜᴏᴛᴏ 🥵 (@VeliSensei) March 21, 2020

bnha really gon give us the pro hero arc AND mva i love it here — 🃏 𝗆𝖾𝗋𝗆 🕷 (@sebswcrthy) March 21, 2020

Incoming!