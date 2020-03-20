My Hero Academia Reveals Twice's Biggest Breakdown

My Hero Academia has a number of villains that are just as complex as the heroes that we've encountered and perhaps none more so than Twice, the duplicating member of the Paranormal Liberation Front, who has his biggest emotional breakdown in the latest chapter of the super hero franchise's manga! Twice has long been a jovial member of the League of Villains, developing a crush on Toga and being shown to have a dark origin that is directly tied into his Quirk. With the Paranormal Liberation Front war underway, it seems as though the full potential of Twice has been unleashed!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 264 of My Hero Academia, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

Hawks has done the unthinkable for the duplicating villain, turning on Twice and capturing him with a flurry of razor sharp feathers that are holding him in place. Twice has normally been a hilarious character, looking at the world in such a way that it makes it hard to believe that he's a villain at all! Unfortunately for Hawks and the heroes, the betrayal of the number two hero causes him to completely lose his cool, with Twice ripping off a piece of his mask and unleashing a torrent of new clones through a move titled "Sad Man's Parade".

Twice's origin is a disturbing one, as his Quirk created clones of himself that eventually became uncontrollable, with them attempting to murder their creator as they all thought that they were the original. With the clones all believing themselves to be the real deal, it made Twice become hysterical about the use of his powers in the future. Twice constantly wears his costume as it helps him in containing his ability and so, you know that when he rips off a piece that things are about to get real.

With Hawks unleashing the power of Twice's Quirk, this will only bolster the strength of the Paranormal Liberation Front and spells some bad times ahead for the heroes of UA Academy. Considering the Front was already touting an organization that is tens of thousands deep with biological nightmares in the forms of Nomu, this may be one of the most difficult fights that the heroes have ever encountered!

What did you think of Twice's breakdown? Do you think he's the strongest villain to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

