My Hero Academia Season 4 Shocks with One Bloody Scene

My Hero Academia’s fourth season has officially kicked into high gear with the second episode officially beginning the Shie Hassaikai arc. One of the biggest moments of this arc happens right at the beginning, and it’s something the anime has been teasing since the very end of the third season. The post-credits scene from the Season 4 premiere rewound the clock a bit, however, so the second episode features the first meeting between Shigaraki’s League of Villains and the mysterious new villain, Overhaul. It goes about as well as you would expect.

But that’s not exactly right either as their meeting went a little more sideways than initially expected as Overhaul proved that he’s not going to be like any villain we have seen in the anime thus far by outright killing Magne, and maiming Mr. Compress in a brutal and bloody scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My Hero Academia is so childish, nothing serious ever happens” pic.twitter.com/niRiKTzrfB — 𝕒𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟 𓆟 (@shrimparaki) October 19, 2019

The second episode of Season 4 sees Twice successfully bring Overhaul in front of Shigaraki and the rest of the League. They remark about his reputation, and how he represents the Yakuza, a now outdated type of criminal in today’s hero society. But while they’re technically on the “same” side, Overhaul is much more interested in his own pursuits. More interested in the state of the world following All For One’s appearance and subsequent disappearance, he wants to bring the League under his command.

Magne has no interest in this as each of the League has come together to freely pursue their own desires, and decides to charge in. Overhaul swiftly removes his glove and touches Magne, which soon results in a sudden bubbling under her skin. Seconds later, her body explodes in a mass of blood. As blood rains down and covers the screen, Mr. Compress tries to attack as well, but he’s soon maimed when Overhaul’s touch completely tears off his arm.

So their first meeting completely falls apart, but in this fray, Shigaraki and Overhaul come to a strange understanding. It’s here fans learn more about the mysterious villain to as it’s clear that he will not hesitate to kill, but it’s going to be a gruesome effort each time. Now we have to wait and see what his plans really are as Season 4 continues.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.