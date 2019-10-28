My Hero Academia Animator Comments on Latest Episode

It took some time to come through, but My Hero Academia didn’t keep fans in suspense for long. The anime hit up televisions this month with the premiere of season four, and its episodes have been met with praise. Over the weekend, fans got yet another episode that kicked off a new arc in full. Now, one of the people who worked on the episode is speaking out, and fans are glad to meet the artist as season four gets into swing.

Over on Twitter, Ken Arto piped up with a post highlight his work on My Hero Academia‘s latest episode. The series released its 66th overall episode, and Arto revealed he was the person who animated one of its key scenes with Izuku.

“I’m animator on [My Hero Academia] season 4 episode 66,” the artist wrote. “The scene I have done. Please look forward!”

こちらがやったシーンです。

宜しくお願いします！ #ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/hZXi1hhOb7 — Ken Arto – アルト 健 (@KenArto) October 27, 2019

As you can see above, the clip features Sir Nighteye looking rather foreboding as he stands before Izuku. His office is cleared of others like Mirio, and Sir Nighteye has put forth a challenge. He wants Izuku to grab a chess piece from his hand, and the younger hero is left baffled. In order to do a work study with Sir Nighteye, Izuku must get the item, but the older hero has a power that’s difficult to overcome. Still, he gives it his best, and these reel shows how smoothly Arto animated this fight.

As season four moves forward, My Hero Academiafans are hopeful the animator will work on future episodes. After all, there are plenty of fights left to see this season, and Arto’s style would be welcomed by audiences.

So, are you in favor of Arto returning in season four? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.