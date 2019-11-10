My Hero Academia Shows the Gap in Mirio and Midoriya’s Hero Skills

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is only a few episodes in thus far, and it’s already had its fair share of bombshells. Not only is Izuku Midoriya working closer with the top student in U.A. High School, Mirio Togata, but he learned that All Might was originally going to select him as the successor to One For All. What makes matters worse is Sir Nighteye believes Mirio should have been chosen as well, and now will be using Midoriya’s work study to prove that he really isn’t worthy to be the new Symbol of Peace.

With Midoriya out to prove him wrong, the latest episode actually provides a strong example for the current gap between Mirio and Midoriya as their first day out in the field together surprisingly put them face-to-face with Overhaul and put their skills to the test.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 67 of the series sees Mirio take Midoriya out on their first hero patrol, and it’s Midoriya’s real first experience out in the field as his previous internship with Gran Torino ended in a much different way than it should have. So he’s completely unprepared when he comes face to face with Overhaul. When the mysterious young girl Eri comes running into his arms, Midoriya refuses to let her go.

Mirio, instead, gets Midoriya to cover his face with his mask as he’s clearly showing that they are already suspecting of Overhaul. Rather than treat him as a civilian, and keep their investigation of him under wraps, Midoriya chooses to challenge everything Overhaul is saying. Overhaul says she’s his daughter, and that she’s frightened because she’s been chastised, and Midoriya foolishly keeps pressing.

Despite Mirio trying to steer the conversation another way and keep Overhaul from getting suspicious, Midoriya pushes so much that Overhaul nearly uses his deadly quirk. Mirio realizes this, and soon Eri does as well. She goes with Overhaul to keep him from hurting them, but Midoriya still refuses to let up. It’s confrontations like this that show the gap between him and Mirio, who also wants to save Eri, and it gives Nighteye yet another reason to look at Midoriya as unworthy. He’s just too inexperienced for confrontations like this.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.