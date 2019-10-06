My Hero Academia Season 4 Reported Episode Order Surfaces

My Hero Academia is less than a week away from its return, and fans are all sorts of eager to watch the new season. The anime will bring its fourth season to light with Izuku Midoriya in tow, and manga readers know the series has a meaty storyline to tackle. Of course, the arc has fans wondering how long the season will be, and it turns out the show will string the season for as long as expected.

And how long may that be? Well, according to one report, it seems My Hero Academia will stick to the status quo with season four. The show will reported contain 25 episodes total, making it a two-hour affair that lasts until next spring.

According to anime influencer Yonkou Productions, My Hero Academia is slated to run for 25 episodes. This is the usual order for the anime as Studio Bones has given the last three seasons the same order.

In case you were wondering at this point, My Hero Academia S4 is 25 episodes. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) October 4, 2019

Of course, fans should prepare themselves for the episode order to take a hit or two. Not all of the 25 episodes will be brand new. As the reports go, the very first episode will be a recap piece which goes over the last seasons and preps for the fourth. Fans are also expecting another filler episode to be included in promotion of My Hero Academia‘s movie which comes out in December.

