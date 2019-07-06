My Hero Academia Season 4 Confirms FunimationNow Streaming

The Summer 2019 anime season may just have gotten started, but there’s no doubt that all eyes are on the increasingly packed Fall 2019 anime schedule. There’s no definitive list of series releasing in October, but what has been confirmed so far are some of the heaviest hitters out there. One of which is the much anticipated return of My Hero Academia with its fourth season.

Debuting on October 12th in Japan, Funimation has confirmed that My Hero Academia Season 4 will be streaming on FunimationNow alongside its initial release.

The first three seasons are currently available to stream through Funimation’s streaming service, so there was a hope that the fourth season would be launched there as well. Luckily, now it’s been confirmed. As for other streaming services like Crunchyroll and Hulu (which also offer the first three seasons of the series), it is currently unconfirmed whether or not the fourth season will be offered through them as well.

After the massive status quo shake ups in Season 3 of the series, fans are curious as to where the fourth season will go. With All Might out of the picture officially, there’s been a new group of villains wreaking havoc. Midoriya and the majority of Class 1-A have gotten their Provisional Hero Licenses as well, so they will be venturing out into the real world with more vigorous internships than before.

New heroes, new villains, and new stories will be cropping up as part of the Shie Hassakai arc of the series. But there’s also the question of whether or not this arc will be the only offered for the fourth season run. Fans will just have to wait and see how it all shakes out this Fall!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.