My Hero Academia Season 4 Confirms Episode Order

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has finally made its huge comeback, and fans of the series are definitely excited to have new episodes from this mega popular anime series again. The series has been confirmed to cover the intense Shie Hassakai arc of the manga, but is there a chance it could go beyond this? Reports started surfacing earlier this month that My Hero Academia Season 4 would be around for 25 episodes, and now the official website for the series has confirmed that this is indeed the case as current listings show it will be running for 25 episodes in total.

The official website for the series is currently teasing the upcoming releases of its episodes on Blu-ray, and announced that there will be six volumes of the home video release in Japan with around five episodes each. This means that Season 4 of the series will be running from Episode 64 to Episode 88 when all is said and done.

This is exciting for a number of reasons because that means that at least two arcs of the original manga will be adapted for the fourth season. Allowing for at least two to four filler episodes for the anime production, or for extended moments in either of the arcs to come, this still leaves plenty of room for the Shie Hassakai arc and the arc to follow. There’s a chance the fourth season will go beyond this, but fans would probably prefer not to rush through things.

A 25 episode order for the fourth season is in line with the previous three seasons of the series, and this means that fans can get comfortable with the new season for the next few months. There’s going to be plenty to enjoy as the fourth season continues, and there’s definitely a curiosity as to where Izuku Midoriya and the others will be when it all ends.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.