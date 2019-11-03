My Hero Academia Reveals Several New Season 4 Villains

There are villains in every shonen series, but some manga have more than others. My Hero Academia is one such title given its Pro Hero focus, and season four has proven as much. The show is balancing two organizations filled with villains, and it turns out the Yakuza is about to get even bigger.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump put out a new issue, and it was there fans met up with the Yakuza. The group, which is led by Overhaul, aims to bring back the glory of the Yakuza’s early days. To do this, they have to totally break down the society which elevated Pro Heroes, and a recent update revealed more members of the Yakuza’s fold.

As you can see below, a ton of character designs were released for the Yakuza as of late. There are ten in total outside of Overhaul, and fans learned who each of these villains are.

My Hero Academia Season 4

Thanks to Weekly Shounen Jump on Twitter, all of the characters’ names have been revealed. The translation also shared the actors playing each character, and you can find that information below:

Takahashi Kouji as Sakaki Teidorou

Masuda Takayuki as Nemoto Shin

Miyamoto Jun as Tengai Hekiji

Kajikawa Shouhei as Rappa Kendou

Mamiya Yasuhiro as Irinaka Joui

Asahi Natakumi as Kurono Hari

Okuda Hiroaki as Katsukame Rikiya

Tsuji Kengo as Tabe Soramitsu

Matsuda Kenichirou as Houjou Yuu

KENN as Setsuno Touya

Looking at all of these new villains, fans are expecting the Yakuza to be just as terrifying as Overhaul. The group made a brief appearance when they backed up their leader during Overhaul’s first meeting with the League of Villains, and they were no pushovers. Audiences are expecting the group to play an ever bigger role as season four moves forward, so everyone better keep an eye out for these guys!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.