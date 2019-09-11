New My Hero Academia Season 4 Images Surface Online

The countdown is on for the next season of My Hero Academia. In a matter of weeks, the series will make a comeback with season four, and fans are feeling real hyped about the big release. Slowly but surely, new details have gone live about the season, and fans got another special peek at the release earlier today.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when a few promo materials for My Hero Academia season four went public. For instance, a content creator called Aitaikimochi spotted new pamphlets promoting the anime overseas, and it feature a new shot of Izuku and Mirio.

“Animate stores in Japan are currently handing out a free Charabii TV pamphlet with the cover featuring Deku & Mirio from Boku No Hero Academia Season 4,” the translator shared.

Animate stores in Japan are currently handing out a free Charabii TV pamphlet with the cover featuring Deku & Mirio from Boku No Hero Academia Season 4! The pamphlet will also contain art and some information on the new season! pic.twitter.com/0ImAgyC0YO — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) September 11, 2019

As you can see, Mirio and Izuku are in their usual school uniforms in this shot as they run outside of UA Academy. With their arms pumping forward, the heroes look plenty happy, but the question is whether that joy will last throughout season four.

The second still, which can be found below, comes courtesy of the October 2019 issue of Animedia. The magazine features a still showing showing the kids of Class 1-A all lined up. Right now, the guess is that this still lines up with the season’s opening or ending theme. Now, fans will have to wait until October 12 to see whether their guesses were correct.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.