My Hero Academia Season 4 Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

With the fourth season of My Hero Academia promising to enter into a new chapter of the lives of Midoriya, All Might, their heroic comrades, and villainous foes, the newest series of installments definitely make sense to have both new opening and ending themes. With the premiere episode recapping the past three seasons of the stories of UA Academy, the opening and ending give us a brand new look at some of the characters making a debut this season, including the young girl Eri and a slew of new heroes and villains that will be splashing onto the scene.

Twitter User BNHWiki shared the fourth season opener, “Polaris”, and the fourth season ender, “Koukai No Uta”, which give a hint at some of the characters and situations that the students of UA Academy will be encountering throughout the number of new episodes this fall:

My Hero Academia S4 – Opening “Polaris” por BLUE ENCOUNT.

My Hero Academia S4 – Opening "Polaris" por BLUE ENCOUNT.

— My Hero Academia Wiki (@BnHWiki) October 12, 2019

My Hero Academia S4 – Ending “Koukai no Uta” por Sayuri.

My Hero Academia S4 – Ending "Koukai no Uta" por Sayuri.

— My Hero Academia Wiki (@BnHWiki) October 12, 2019

As we saw in the premiere episode, one of the new characters that made their debut was the freelance reporter, Tokuda. The “Clark Kent” analogue had his own unique quirk where his body was basically a camera, able to produce lenses from anywhere outside of his body. On top of this, Tokuda could even print out the photos he took of individuals, a disturbing ability that he shows Midoriya toward the end of the episode.

Tokuda discovers Midoriya’s secret, that he’s the next in line to take the mantle of the “Symbol of Peace” from All Might, but tells Deku that he will not reveal his secret to the world until Izuku is ready. With the recap episode out of the way, we’re sure to see even more new characters debut in the second episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime is now streaming via Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.